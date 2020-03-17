Waymo goes dark except for fully driverless rides

The freeze is taking effect in the context of not only widespread closures and shutdowns to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, but also hesitation within Waymo's ranks. One backup driver for Waymo One refused to pick up a passenger at Intel's Chandler, Arizona office after hearing reports of a COVID-19 case at the company.

It's not clear when Waymo's full efforts will resume. That will likely depend on the development of the pandemic and when officials deem it safe to resume close contact. However, its ability to keep truly some service active could make a case for self-driving cars in the future -- it may be the only way to greatly reduce health risks for ride hailing services.