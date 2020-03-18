Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Hello Games

Hello Games' The Last Campfire arrives this summer

The "No Man's Sky" follow-up will come to the Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
2h ago
Hello Games

We haven't heard much about the adorable adventure short The Last Campfire since Hello Games first revealed it in 2018. Now, the No Man's Sky developer has announced that it will arrive on multiple platforms sometime this summer. As we saw during a Switch preview of the game, it's a much more intimate title than No Many's Sky, with handcrafted artwork, a cute main character and a story with a lot of feels.

Hello Games describes it as "a brand new adventure ... The Last Campfire is the story of a lost ember trapped in a puzzling place, searching for meaning and a way home." In the trailer, the pillow-shaped protagonist, Ember, has to light a campfire and brave an intriguing land that presents puzzles, peril and giant frogs. In one touching scene, he arrives at some kind of altar and encounters a deceased friend. The trailer is set to Lamb's haunting As Satellites Go By.

The trailer didn't show much gameplay, but rather emphasized the artwork and style of the world. As mentioned, it'll arrive in the summer of 2020 on Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One.

Source: Hello Games (Twitter)
