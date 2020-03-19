Earlier this week the FCC granted T-Mobile access to additional spectrum to cope with extra demand fuelled by the coronavirus outbreak -- now it's done the same for Verizon. The STA (special temporary authority) will allow the carrier to operate for 60 days in spectrum licensed to Northstar and SNR, in order to provide extra capacity to Verizon customers across the US.
FCC gives Verizon extra mobile capacity to manage emergency demand
Carriers are bracing themselves for a surge in usage.
Telecommunications companies are bracing themselves for a surge in usage as people now work from home to reduce the risk of infection. School closures around the country also mean there are more kids than usual using the services. As such, it's likely that other carriers will soon be making their own applications for additional capacity.
Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.