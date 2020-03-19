Square Enix slashes prices on its ‘Final Fantasy’ Switch games

Hardcore players with some time on their hands could try either Romancing Saga 2 or 3. The two titles were originally released on the Super Famicom -- the Japanese version of the Super Nintendo -- and have never been available to western audiences until recently. The games are exceedingly deep and challenging and take 20 to 30 hours to complete. Collection of Mana is a great deal, too, since it contains three games: Final Fantasy Adventure, Secret of Mana and Trials of Mana for $19.99 -- half off the typical $39.99 price.

Square Enix's games don't go on sale very often, and the publisher's practice of charging more than the industry standard has become a cliché in the gaming world, so these lower prices could be attractive to those who want to relive the era when turn-based and 2D RPGs reigned. The length of the sale isn't clear, so fans may want to jump on this deal while it lasts.