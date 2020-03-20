Latest in Gear

Image credit: Lighthaus

Color Space is a VR coloring book to help you relax

Tune out the world for a while with your Oculus headset.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
35m ago
Lighthaus

Let's face it: with the COVID-19 pandemic creating chaos, you're probably looking for something, anything to shut out the outside world and help you relax. Thankfully, you might have an option if you happen to have an Oculus VR headset. Lighthaus has released a Color Space coloring book app for the Quest and Rift that has you bringing a dull gray scene to life while you're inside. The more you color, the more it comes to life with animation and sound. It's very simple (you only need one button to control everything), but that's precisely the point -- Lighthaus designed the app as a distraction for patients going through stressful procedures.

The virtual coloring app costs $10 regardless of which headset you're using. That's not trivial, but it might be easy to justify if you're determined to calm your nerves and need something beyond a meditation session or video game. If nothing else, it's a good example of how VR's immersion can be genuinely helpful, not just a nice bonus.

Via: Lighthaus (Twitter), Krasner (Twitter)
Source: Oculus Experiences (Quest), (Rift)
In this article: app, color space, coloring book, coronavirus, covid-19, entertainment, gear, lighthaus, oculus quest, oculus rift, personal computing, personalcomputing, relaxation, virtual reality, vr, wearables
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
