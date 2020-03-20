Waymo suspends all services until at least April 7th

This is "a temporary measure to keep our riders, trained drivers, and the entire Waymo team safe," the company said. Waymo will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation to determine when it's safe to kickstart its ride services again.

The company noted it will help its partners pay staff who had been scheduled to work on Waymo projects if they "if they have symptoms of COVID-19, can't come into work because they're quarantined, or if our service is suspended." It'll provide updates and tell customers when they can request one of its cars again via a help page, email and the Waymo app.