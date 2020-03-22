Apple is reportedly aware of flaky Personal Hotspots in iOS 13

We've asked Apple for comment. The document suggests that you can temporarily work around the issue by switching the Personal Hotspot off and on again, but that's not much consolation if you know it'll just happen again.

The language suggests that Apple is working on a fix. However, it's not certain if iOS 13.4 and its corresponding iPadOS update will take care of the Personal Hotspot problem on March 24th. If not, you may have to sit tight until a proper solution is in place.