The best early Prime Day deals for 2023 All of the early Amazon Prime Day deals that are actually worth your money.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is one week away on July 11th, but you don't have to wait until then to get a good deal. The company has started to roll out a few early Prime Day deals before the two-day shopping event officially commences, including, as expected, several discounts on its own devices and services. We've rounded up the best early access Prime Day deals we can find below. Remember that you'll need to subscribe to Prime to take advantage of many (but not all) of the offers, and that there's always a chance that prices drop lower during the event itself. For those with no interest in Prime, we've also included a few of the best tech deals from this week that aren't explicitly tied to the event. We'll stay on the lookout as Prime Day gets nearer and update this roundup with new offers as they arise.

Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet

Prime Exclusive Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet $75 $150 Save $75 Amazon's largest tablet is good for streaming and browsing and right now Prime members can snag it for half price. $75 at Amazon

Prime members can save 50 percent on Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet right now, which is $75 off its $150 list price, and the lowest we’ve seen for the company’s largest slate. It’s a decent entertainment companion, letting you stream video, browse the web, get sucked into social media and make Zoom calls. It has a 1080p screen resolution, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Note that the 50 percent discount applies to the version with lockscreen ads, so you’ll see promotions on both when your device is in sleep mode and at the bottom of your home screen. If you want a Fire HD 10 without ads, you’ll pay $90, which is still a 45 percent discount, but again, only for Prime members

Echo Buds (2023)

Prime Exclusive Amazon All-new Echo Buds (2023 Release) $35 $50 Save $15 Amazon's newest earbuds don't have active noise cancellation, but they do add a few hours of charge to the case. And right now Prime members can get them for just $35. $35 at Amazon

The latest generation of Echo Buds just came out in May yet they’re already 30 percent off at Amazon for Prime members. Usually $50, you can get them for $35, which is $15 off and the lowest price we’ve seen yet. For the third generation of Amazon’s buds, the company dropped the starting price $70 lower than the second gen buds, but also removed the active noise cancellation and changed the shape to eliminate the in-ear tip. Most other specs stayed the same, including built-in Alexa assistance and customizable tap controls. The charge capacity of the case actually went up by a few hours, giving you 20 total hours from the buds and case combined.

Blink Mini

Prime exclusive Blink Blink Mini is (2 pack) $65 A two-pack of Blink Mini security cameras is on sale for $34 right now, or you can get one for only $18. $65 at Amazon

A two-pack of Blink Mini security cameras is on sale for $34 right now, or you can get one for only $18. While these cameras are wired, they have most of the same features as the standard wireless Blink cameras including 1080p video recordings and support for two-way talk and motion alerts. Most other Blink wireless cameras are on sale right now as well, allowing you to deck out your whole space with multiple cameras for much less than usual.

Amazon eGift Card + $5 promo credit

Prime exclusive Amazon Amazon $5 Prime Day credit with $50 Amazon eGift Card purchase $50 Get an Amazon $5 Prime Day credit with the purchase of an $50 Amazon eGift Card. $50 at Amazon

Amazon will give Prime members a $5 promotional credit when you buy an eGift card valued at $50 or more before July 10th. You must use the promo credit by August 25, 2023, but there’s a wide range of stuff you can use it on. The only things you cannot buy with the promo credit are items sold by third-party merchants and e-books.

Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Show 5

Prime exclusive Ring Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5 $65 $190 Save $125 Amazon’s huge Ring early Prime Day sale includes a bundle that gives you the Ring Video Doorbell plus an Echo Show 5 for only $65. $65 at Amazon

Amazon’s huge Ring early Prime Day sale includes a bundle that gives you the Ring Video Doorbell plus an Echo Show 5 for only $65. Considering the Video Doorbell by itself is going for $55 as an early Prime Day deal, that means you’ll only spend $10 on the Show 5 if you opt for the bundle. Now’s a good time to add to your existing Ring security system, or start from scratch, while most of the lineup is up to half off for Prime members.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Prime exclusive Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $25 $55 Save $30 Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max has dropped to only $25 for Prime members before Prime Day, which is more than half off its regular price. $25 at Amazon

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max has dropped to only $25 for Prime members before Prime Day, which is more than half off its regular price. This is the most powerful streaming dongle Amazon makes, with 40 percent more power than the standard Fire TV Stick 4K, plus support for WiFi 6, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio. A few other Fire streaming devices have been discounted as well, including the latest Fire TV Cube, which Prime members can pick up for $110.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited 3-month membership

Prime exclusive Amazon Amazon Kindle Unlimited (3-month) $0 $24 Save $24 Prime members who are new to Kindle Unlimited can get three months of the all-you-can-eat e-book service for free. $0 at Amazon

If you're a Prime member who has never subscribed to Kindle Unlimited, you can get a three-month trial to Amazon's e-book service for no extra cost. Normally, the subscription goes for $12 a month after a 30-day free trial. Just note that the membership will be set to auto-renew by default. As a refresher, Kindle Unlimited makes a selection of e-books, audiobooks and digital magazines accessible on-demand. It doesn't include every e-book in the Kindle library, but it may still be worthwhile if you're a particularly avid reader. If nothing else, this deal makes it easier to figure out if it's worth paying for.

Audible Premium Plus 3-month membership

Prime exclusive Amazon Audible Premium Plus (3-month) $0 $30 Save $30 Prime members can get a three-month free trial to the Audible Premium Plus, so long as you've never subscribed to the audiobook service in the past. $0 at Amazon

Similar to that Kindle Unlimited offer, Prime members who are new to Audible Premium Plus can get three months of the audiobook service for free. This membership usually costs $14.95 a month after a 30-day free trial, so you're saving about $30. Premium Plus is Audible's upper tier: Like the less expensive Audible Plus, it provides an assortment of audiobooks, podcasts and other audio content you can access on-demand. The main difference is that it also includes a monthly credit that you can use to buy any book in the Audible store permanently. As with Kindle Unlimited, Premium Plus will be most worth it if you burn through audiobooks and podcasts quickly, but this extended trial is a comfier way to see if it's useful. Again, be aware that the subscription will be set to auto-renew by default.

Motorola Razr+

Prime Exclusive Photo by Cherlynn Low / Engadget Motorola Razr+ (2023, Unlocked) $850 $1,000 Save $150 Motorola's new foldable phone came out less than a month ago, and is already getting a discount on Amazon — but only for Prime members and only on Prime Day. Enter your email to be "invited" to buy the phone on July 11th. $850 at Amazon

The foldable Moto Razr+, which went on sale just this week, is already getting a 15 percent discount at Amazon for Prime Day. The promo is only for Prime members and you’ll need to request an invite, after which you’ll be able to buy the phone on prime day for the discounted price. While jumping through Amazon’s hoops is mildly annoying, doing so will get you an unlocked Razr+ $850 instead of $1,000.

We spent some time with the new foldable before it came out and gave it a full review upon its debut. The verdict? Samsung’s Galaxy foldables have some serious competition. The Razr+ has a 6.9-inch screen when open and offers a 3.6-inch screen when folded, which is much larger than the 1.9-inch exterior screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The foldable design unlocks different uses, including acting as its own tripod and taking up less space in your pocket. Plus the compact puck has a cool retro vibe, while feeling futuristic at the same time.

Eero Pro routers

Prime exclusive eero Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi router $70 $160 Save $90 A number of Eero and Eero Pro WiFi router packs have been discounted for Prime members ahead of the shopping event. You can pick up one Eero router for as low as $45, or an Eero Pro router for $70. $70 at Amazon

A number of Eero and Eero Pro WiFi router packs have been discounted for Prime members ahead of the shopping event. You can pick up one Eero router for as low as $45, or an Eero Pro router for $70. We recommend going for the Eero Pro if you can, since it's a tri-band system that supports speeds up to 1Gbps and covers slightly more square feet than the standard Eero does. Just keep in mind that these are not the latest Eero systems; for WiFi 6 support, you'll have to shell out a bit more money for an Eero 6 set.

Amazon Eero 6+ system + FireTV Stick 4K Max

Prime Exclusive Eero Amazon Eero 6+ system (3-pack) with FireTV Stick 4K Max $195 $355 Save $160 The Eero 6+ system lets you access the WiFi 6 standard and cover your home with up to a gigabit of connectivity speed (provided you have internet service to match). This bundle comes with three routers plus a Fire TV Stick 4K Max and is the lowest price we've seen on the set. $195 at Amazon

If you’ve signed up for gigabit internet from your ISP, this might be a good time to get a mesh WiFi system that can deliver those speeds. Right now Amazon is selling three Eero 6+ mesh WiFi routers bundled with a FireTV Stick 4K Max for $195 to Prime members. That’s $160 less than you’d pay for the four devices separately. The streaming device can turn any TV smart and supports not just 4K video, but also the enhanced throughput of WiFi 6. If you don’t need the FireTV Stick, the three Eero 6+ mesh routers alone are selling for the same $195, which is a 35 percent discount off the list price.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen)

Apple Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $199 $249 Save $50 Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro are back on sale for $200, which is $50 off their usual rate and a record low. $199 at Amazon

Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro are back on sale for $200, which is $50 off their usual rate and a record low. These remain the best true wireless earbuds for Apple lovers, even though the company didn't overhaul their design with the latest update. All of the new features are under the hood, with Apple noticeably improving sound quality, noise cancellation and transparency mode.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is $10 off at Amazon and Walmart, bringing the hit Switch game down to a more traditional price of $60. As our review notes, Tears of the Kingdom doesn't stray too far from Breath of the Wild, but it enriches its landmark predecessor's ideas with a full-size underworld, fantastical sky islands and malleable crafting mechanics. Most importantly, it gets the core promise of a Zelda game right: that sense of being and adventuring in another world.

There are a few other video game deals of note. For the Switch, Metroid Dread, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Fire Emblem: Three Houses are each down to $42, the remake of the classic RPG Live A Live is down to $35 and the Portal Companion Collection is on sale for $10. Over on PC, the open-world racer Forza Horizon 5 is down to $30, while Prime members can claim a couple of underrated older gems, the space FPS Prey and the 2D Metroidvania SteamWorld Dig 2, for no added cost.

Samsung Pro Plus microSD card

Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget Samsung Pro Plus (128GB) $13 $19 Save $6 This is a new low for the top pick in our guide to the best microSD cards. $13 at Amazon

The 128GB version of Samsung's latest Pro Plus microSD card is down to a new low of $13. That's $6 off its MSRP. If you need more space, the 512GB model is within a few cents of its best price at $43.52. The Pro Plus is the top pick in our guide to the best microSD cards, as it finished at or near the top of all of our sequential and random speed tests. It also comes with a 10-year warranty.

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Apple Watch Series 8 $329 $399 Save $70 Apple’s flagship smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 8, usually sells for $399 for the 41mm GPS model, but right now Amazon is selling it for $329, which matches its all-time low. $329 at Amazon

Apple’s flagship smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 8, usually sells for $399 for the 41mm GPS model, but right now Amazon is selling it for $329, which matches its all-time low. The smartwatch has dipped to this discount quite a few times over the last few months and this time it applies to the Midnight, Silver and Starlight colorways, not the Product Red version. The option with the larger, 45mm case is currently $359, or 16 percent off its usual $429, but only in Midnight or Starlight — Product Red and Silver are not on sale. The Series 8 is our top pick in our guide to smartwatches because it combines detailed health and fitness tracking with seamless iPhone integration. New features include temperature sensors, ECG and blood oxygen readings, crash detection, and improved sleep metrics.

Apple iPad (9th gen)

Photo by Nathan Ingraham / Engadget Apple iPad (9th gen, 64GB) $250 $329 Save $79 This matches the best price we've seen for Apple's wallet-friendly 10.2-inch iPad. $250 at Amazon

The 64GB model of Apple's 9th-gen iPad is down to $250 at Amazon, matching the lowest price we've tracked. You'll see the price listed as $279 and an additional $29 discount will apply at checkout. Apple normally sells the device for $329, though we've seen it retail closer to $275 in recent months. This is the budget pick in our iPad buying guide: It lacks the accessory support, thinner bezels and laminated display of the iPad Air, but it's by far the most affordable route into iPadOS, and it remains fast and comfortable enough for casual reading, streaming and gaming. It's also the only current iPad with a headphone jack.

Apple MacBook Air M1

Photo by Devindra Hardawar / Engadget Apple MacBook Air (M1) $800 $999 Save $199 This matches the all-time low for the entry-level configuration of Apple's M1 MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. $800 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy

Apple's M1 MacBook Air is back on sale for $800, which is a deal we've seen multiple times before but ties the laptop's all-time low. Like the 9th-gen iPad, the M1 MacBook Air is on the older side these days; if you can afford the newest Air with an updated design, better webcam and faster M2 chip, it's worth doing so. But if you just want a competent MacBook to do light work and web browsing for as little cash as possible, the M1 Air remains a solid value at this price. Its keyboard, trackpad and battery life are still excellent, and the M1 chip is still fast enough for the essentials. Just make sure you stick to lighter workloads, though, as this model only has 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Xbox Series X + bonus controller bundle

Photo by Aaron Souppouris / Engadget Xbox Series X + bonus controller $500 $560 Save $60 This deal bundles Microsoft's most powerful Xbox with an extra white controller for no added cost. $500 at Verizon

Microsoft had a big showing at this month's Summer Game Fest, so if you planned on picking up an Xbox Series X before Starfield and Forza Motorsport arrive, note that Verizon is selling the $500 console with a second controller for no extra cost. That isn't anything crazy, but spare Xbox controllers normally go for $50 or so, and discounts of any kind for the Series X have been few and far between. In fact, Microsoft said this week that it's raising the price of the console in much of the world on August 1. The $300 Xbox Series S is still a strong value for those who don't care about top-of-the-line hardware, but if you need a disc drive and more consistent performance, the Series X is your best bet.

Shark RV1001AE

Shark Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Self-Empty XL $300 $600 Save $300 Shark makes some of our favorite robot vacuums and this one is half off right now. It comes with a self-emptying base that you may only have to empty every 45 days (depending on your usage). $300 at Amazon

Shark makes some of our favorite robot vacuums and right now the Shark RV1001AE is half price, making it $300 instead of its $600 street price. This model has a bagless, self-emptying base, that you won’t have to empty for quite some time as it has a claimed capacity of up to 45 days. While we didn’t try this exact model, we’ve found vacs from Shark to be easy to set up and appreciate Shark’s easy-to-use companion app. Shark’s mapping function is also accurate and the bagless base will save you money in the long run as buying device-specific bags can get pricey.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Photo by Cherlynn Low / Engadget Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) $199 $280 Save $81 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is down to $199 for a 40mm model and $229 for a 44mm model. We gave the Galaxy Watch 5 a score of 85 last year, and it's currently the "best for Android users" pick in our smartwatch buying guide. $199 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is down to $199 for a 40mm model and $229 for a 44mm model. We gave the Galaxy Watch 5 a score of 85 last year, and it's currently the "best for Android users" pick in our smartwatch buying guide. While its battery life could be better, its design is durable and attractive, its OS is easy to navigate and its health tracking is relatively comprehensive. Samsung is expected to announce a Galaxy Watch 6 in the coming weeks, however, so it may be worth waiting to see how that model stacks up if you don't need a new smartwatch right this instant.

Google Pixel 7a + Pixel Buds A-Series

Google Google Pixel 7a + Pixel Buds A-Series $499 $598 Save $99 Amazon knocked $100 off a bundle that includes the Google Pixel 7a smartphone and the Pixel Buds A-Series, bringing it down to $499. This is a great bundle if you've needed a phone upgrade but didn't want to spend a ton of money. $499 at Amazon

Amazon knocked $100 off a bundle that includes the Google Pixel 7a smartphone and the Pixel Buds A-Series, bringing it down to $499. This is a great bundle if you've needed a phone upgrade but didn't want to spend a ton of money. The Pixel 7a is the best midrange phone you can get right now, thanks to its fast Tensor G2 chipset, smooth 90Hz display, IP67 water resistance, fantastic cameras and support for wireless charging. The Pixel Buds A-Series are almost the earbud-complement to the Pixel 7a — they're not as feature-rich as the Pixel Buds Pro, but they have deep Google Assistant integration, solid sound quality and a comfy fit.

Xbox Wireless Headset

Xbox Xbox Wireless Headset $80 $100 Save $20 Xbox’s Wireless Headset is 20 percent off and down to $80 right now. It’s designed to work with the Xbox Series X, S and One, along with Windows 10 devices, too. $80 at Amazon

Xbox’s Wireless Headset is 20 percent off and down to $80 right now. It’s designed to work with the Xbox Series X, S and One, along with Windows 10 devices, too. It supports spatial audio technologies including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X, and it has up to 15 hours of battery life.

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know, and hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals.