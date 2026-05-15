The Morning After: Google teases the Android-based Googlebook

Google's 2026 Android Show gave us some early news ahead of next week's big I/O event. It included several updates centered on deeper AI integration, a new kind of laptop that's not a Chromebook and some security overhauls.

The Googlebook will be a new category of premium laptops built for Gemini. That includes a multicolor "glowbar" and a Magic Pointer—a redesigned cursor that can work as a contextual AI shortcut. (Gemini is here and you will use it.)This isn't a renamed Pixelbook, however. Google won't directly make the laptops; the first will come from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo this fall.

Google will be calling all its advanced AI features Gemini Intelligence, with the official rebrand landing this summer on the Pixel 10 and Galaxy S26. This includes app automation: Gemini will be able to perform multi-step tasks across apps, like pulling info from an email to build a shopping cart or booking a taxi.

A new built-in tool (coming to Pixel first) will let creators record themselves and their screen simultaneously for "reaction" videos sans green screen.

Security and privacy updates include automatically identifying and ending calls from spoofed numbers impersonating banks. At the same time, the Mark as Lost feature now requires a biometric unlock (fingerprint) for anyone who finds the device. On-device AI will also attempt to flag apps that abuse permissions or hide icons.

Some interoperability features are on their way, too, including a rebuilt iOS-to-Android transfer process that handles it all wirelessly and even preserves your home screen layouts from Apple to... whichever Android phone you've decided to leap to. Meanwhile, Android Auto is getting a modern Material 3 design to better match your phone, with edge-to-edge Google Map views and more Gemini hooks.

Phew, this wasn't even Google I/O. What else does the company have up its sleeve?

– Mat Smith