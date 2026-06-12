The Morning After: Apple's quest to make AI useful to its users

In the run up to Apple's big developer shindig, the rumor mill suggested we'd not see too many big new features. Instead, this year's focus was on tidying up what went before, trimming bloat and making code more efficient. The new operating systems are designed to run faster and more efficiently, giving a new lease of life to older hardware. It's a laudable choice, and you can catch up with everything the company announced in our round up.

At the same time, Devindra Hardawar praises Apple's refusal to get sucked into the hype around Agentic AI. He singled out the company's focus on building specific features that are actually useful and, even better, private. Even if the thought of your Passwords app keeping an eye on your logins and automatically changing them if they're found in a breach gives him pause. After all, the risk that one overly helpful line of code locks us out of our bank accounts is enough to give you a cold sweat.

— Dan Cooper