IKEA and Xbox have fully unveiled their new furniture collection at Gamescom

It's becoming increasingly difficult to keep up with what's going on at Xbox on any given day, but at least you can now attempt to do so from the comfort of your IKEA-branded thumbstick stool, which is part of the new nine-piece YXSTABY collection.

As part of Xbox's ongoing 25th anniversary celebrations, Microsoft and the Swedish furniture giant teased their upcoming collaboration last week, and IKEA has now unveiled the full collection at Gamescom in Germany. We'd already been treated to a sneak peek at the classic Xbox green D-pad cushion, but the two brands had a lot more to show off.

You can view the full collection here, but it's a mix of more decorative pieces, like the stainless steel platter also modeled on a D-pad, and less obviously Xbox-y furniture that IKEA says is designed to "solve the small, familiar challenges that can come with playing at home." This includes a rollable TV stand with a storage compartment at the back and a toolbox for controllers and cables that also doubles as a laptop stand. There's also a controller display box in two colors and a side table on wheels with sliding doors. It's all fairly minimalist and, dare I say it, even quite desirable.

IKEA/Microsoft

For my money, though, the real star of the YXSTABY collection has to be the thumbstick stool, which IKEA designer David Wahl said was designed to function as a stool while also feeling like a thumbstick you recognize from your Xbox pad when you sit on it. Wahl says it even "tilts with you while you play," which admittedly sounds like an accident waiting to happen if you're someone who gets a bit too into your drifting in Forza Horizon, but it's definitely fun.

The YXSTABY collection will be available to buy in the US starting September 30. All prices are listed below.