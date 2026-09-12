Engadget review recap: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, Insta360 Luna Pro and more

The ThinkPad has been a workhorse for the Windows faithful for a long time. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 14 puts a modern spin on that familiar formula, and it works well for the most part.

"It's fast, wonderfully light and has a gorgeous OLED screen," senior writer Devindra Hardawar said. "But if you're looking for something a bit more stylish, it's probably not meant for you. Lenovo is catering to ThinkPad loyalists with the X1 Carbon, and for the most part, I think they'll be pleased."