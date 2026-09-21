Why is there a waitlist for Siri AI in iOS 27?

Siri AI requires iOS 27 or iPadOS 27, so your first order of business is to check for pending software updates to make sure you're on the latest version. Open the Settings app and navigate to General > Software Update to check, then install as needed.

Once that's done, head back into Settings and tap Siri > Try Siri AI (Beta). If you don't see the option, try changing your language to English (United States) within the same Siri menu if it's not already. Be sure you have United Stated selected under Settings > General > Language & Region > Region, as well. Support for French, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese and Korean is expected to arrive in October 2026.

Even though iOS 27 is available on iPhone models back to the iPhone 11 series, not all of them support the new Siri AI. Just like the general Apple Intelligence cutoff, devices older than the iPhone 15 Pro series (including the non-Pro iPhone 15 models) don't get the new Siri AI. For Siri AI on your iPad, you'll need either the seventh-gen iPad mini (A17 Pro) or an iPad with an M1 processor or later.

You won't be able to sign up for the Siri AI waitlist if your Apple Account region is set to China or a country in the European Union. The European Commission has required Apple to give rival AI companies equal access to the same underlying system data Siri AI has, citing the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA). However, the iPhone maker pushed back, arguing that opening up access to third parties could pose a threat to user privacy. Apple says that its Private Cloud Compute system used for Siri AI is specifically designed to prevent eavesdropping and data collection.

While the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16 series and newer support Apple Intelligence and Siri AI, you'll need the iPhone 17 Pro or newer for the most advanced features. Specifically, Apple has restricted Siri's Expressive Voices and Advanced Dictation features to these newer models, since they require more powerful hardware.