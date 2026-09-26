What type of power cord does a PS5 use?

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If you've ever unplugged your PS5 to move furniture around or properly clean your entertainment center, you might have examined the console's power cord. After all, it's good to check cables for signs of damage every so often. This might lead you to consider grabbing an extra cord as a backup, or maybe you want to plug your PS5 in by another TV without moving the existing cable around all the time.

As it turns out, not just any cable will do the trick when it's time to plug your PS5 in. Understanding your PS5's power cord isn't just a matter of curiosity, as it impacts your console's safety and performance. If you use the wrong one, you risk anything from your PS5 not turning on to a fire hazard.

The good news is that all PS5 models use a cable type found in millions of households already, which means replacements are easy to find. However, just because these cables are common doesn't mean they're safe to use without checking the specs first. Let's break down exactly what cord your PS5 needs and how it stacks up against previous PlayStation models, as well as where to get a replacement if your pets chew on it.