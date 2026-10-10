Engadget review recap: The best of 2026

When we reviewed Dell's entry-level XPS 13 earlier this year, it was clear the base model's 8GB RAM wasn't enough for Windows 11. Sam was given the chance to test a midrange spec of the laptop, and he quickly discovered that spending a little extra will make users a lot happier. "I will concede that there's an argument to be made that if a laptop runs so much better with 16GB of RAM, the 8GB model shouldn't even exist," he said. "But for those who are on tight budgets, I appreciate that there is an option, even if it's far from an ideal solution."