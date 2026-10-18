Why it's important to avoid plugging in a damaged external hard drive

If your external hard drive takes a fall or is otherwise seriously hit, it's best to treat it as damaged until you know otherwise, especially if it was running at the time. The tricky part is safely confirming the drive's health after the fall. Most importantly, don't plug it into your computer, and unplug it immediately if it's still connected. Resist the urge to try tapping it, shaking it, opening it up or freezing it. Any of those actions can worsen the hard drive's condition if it was damaged.

The only true way to safely assess the drive's condition after a fall is through professional evaluation. If the data inside the drive matters to you and isn't backed up, get it to an established data recovery service before taking any risks. If the data is not that important or you're willing to take the risk, then do a careful single test. Plug in the drive and listen closely as it spins up. If you hear any abnormal noises like clicking, beeping or grinding, or the drive repeatedly restarts, unplug it immediately.

If it mounts and operates normally, immediately copy your most important files off the drive before running diagnostic tools. After you've saved your important files, check the hard drive's health through its SMART data (the drive's built-in health monitoring) using tools like CrystalDiskInfo. If the tool returns warnings like reallocated or pending sectors, treat the drive as unreliable and move the rest of your data to another safe location.

Keep in mind that some USB enclosures can't report SMART data and passing tests isn't a guarantee of a drive's ongoing health, although it is a good sign. Going forward, practicing habits like not moving a drive while it's running and remembering to eject external drives properly can reduce the risk of damaging your drive. And if you plan to retire one, store the old drive properly so it stays safe in the archives.