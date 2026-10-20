5 ways to make your old iPhone feel faster

Running out of storage is a common cause of a slow iPhone. iOS needs free space to store cache, temporary files and updates. Even small bits we don't always think about, like text messages, require available internal storage. When your iPhone runs out of space, it can no longer handle all these processes, and everything slows down. Also, flash memory needs free space to access and move data in a process called "wear leveling." Ideally, you should have at least 10 percent of your total storage available to keep your iPhone running smoothly — so about 12.8GB for a 128GB iPhone.

To start, open the Settings app and go to General > iPhone Storage. Here you'll see exactly what's taking up space on your device: photos, videos and messages are often the main culprits. Media apps like Spotify or Netflix can also take up lots of storage from music and videos downloaded for offline playback. Your iPhone may offer you some suggestions for freeing up storage, such as offloading unused apps or reviewing large attachments in your messages. Delete anything you no longer use, or move some older data to a computer or external drive.

If you use iCloud, another good way to free up storage is by enabling optimizing the storage of iCloud Photos on your device. Back on the main Settings screen, tap your name at the top, then go to iCloud and tap Photos. Look for the iPhone Storage menu and switch to the Optimize iPhone storage option. This will make your iPhone automatically offload old photos and videos, keeping only a low-resolution copy of them. But don't worry, as it downloads the full-resolution version when you need it.

Safari also keeps website data you don't need, which you can erase at Settings > Apps > Safari > Clear History and Website Data. This likely won't be huge, but it's worth removing if it's been a while.