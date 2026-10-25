Which Android phone is the closest equivalent to the iPhone Duo?

Let's start with display sizes. The Duo's 5.4-inch outer screen and 7.6-inch inner display sit in the middle of the pack. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is the nearest match, with its 7.6-inch interior display and 5.5-inch cover screen.

Meanwhile, Google goes bigger than both, with the Pixel 11 Pro Fold boasting an 8-inch inner display and a 6.5-inch outer screen. Motorola's Razr Fold is the biggest of the bunch, with a 6.6-inch cover screen and a nearly 8.1-inch inner display.

These three smartphones are all lighter than the Duo, which weighs in at 9 ounces. For reference, the Z Fold 8 is 7.09 ounces, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is 8.4 ounces and the Razr Fold is 8.6 ounces.

As for cameras, the Duo's 12-megapixel Center Stage front camera and pair of 48MP rear cameras are narrowly outmatched by the Z Fold 8. Samsung's latest foldable features two 50MP cameras, but the one up front is 10MP. In some regard, the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold is a close match, with a 48MP main camera like Apple's. The big difference is that Google's flagship foldable also includes a 10.8MP telephoto lens, while the Duo lacks one.

On sheer megapixel count alone, Motorola's Razr Fold outdoes the others with 50MP main, ultrawide and telephoto cameras and a 20MP cover selfie camera.

Considering these devices tend to cost a lot more than the average phone, durability might (rightfully) be one of your biggest concerns. The Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold is the only one of the Android foldables we're comparing to match Apple's IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Razr Fold land at IP48 and IP48/IP49 respectively.