How to use Claude Duet when it rolls out to you

As I mentioned, Anthropic is advertising Duet as a proactive personal agent. Each day, it can generate a short briefing with a list of action items based on the apps you've connected to your Claude account. You can also delegate a variety of tasks to Claude Duet. For instance, you can ask it to schedule meetings for you, create forecasts, build web apps and more. For example, a business owner might task Duet with generating a weekly sales and cashflow dashboard, while a scientist could ask their agent to flag research papers related to their area of study as they're published.

"The Claude app waits for you to open a chat, and you work on something alongside Claude. Claude Duet comes to you," Anthropic says. "It tells you what needs your attention each morning, takes tasks you hand it by message, and reaches out when one is done or needs your approval."

Duet's proactivity is built on the data in your Claude account, including information the chatbot has written to its memory and any apps you've connected to your Anthropic account. For that reason, how useful you might find Duet will depend a lot on how much of your digital life you're willing to share with Anthropic. For some, the privacy tradeoff is not going to be worth it.