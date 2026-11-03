Go foldable or go home: All the gadgets you can own that fold
Here’s an overview of some of the most notable folding gadget categories available today.
As someone who is a big believer in foldable phones, I've been eagerly tracking how gadget makers are exploring the use of flexible displays and novel designs across a wide range of categories. There's just something about a device that can transform into something else or shrink down to better fit into smaller spaces that's incredibly useful and satisfying. On top of that, I've also noticed that my travel tech kit has become increasingly populated with bendy gadgets, so I wanted to put together a short list of some of the most interesting foldable tech available today.
Laptops
When it comes to laptops, depending on your definition, we've had foldable computers for more than 40 years. This dates all the way back to stuff like the Osborne 1 from 1981 and the Grid Compass from 1982, the latter of which is one of the earliest gadgets that still looks (vaguely) like the kind of clamshell PCs we use today. That said, when it comes to more contemporary foldables, I'm talking about things with more out-there designs — like laptops with dual displays, flexible screens or rollable/expandable panels.
Granted, while these types of laptops aren't super popular — often due to their price and unusual designs — there are more notebooks with dual or flexible displays on the market than you might realize. ASUS released the Zenbook 17 Fold back in 2022 before moving on to machines with two screens like the first- and second-gen Zenbook Duo. ASUS even made a gaming laptop with dual displays in the ROG Zephyrus Duo. HP created the Spectre Fold in 2023, but sadly hasn't revisited the category since. Then there's Lenovo, which might be the most prolific maker of laptops with rollable or flexible displays, including systems such as the ThinkPad X1 Fold, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable and more concept devices than you can shake a stick at.
Smartphones
While foldable smartphones are still relatively niche, you might be surprised to learn that they've been around for almost a decade, primarily dating back to the original Samsung Galaxy Fold. (You can make an argument that the Royale Flexpai came first, but seeing as how that line never really went anywhere, I'm giving credit to Samsung.) Since then, Samsung has continued iterating on the Z Fold family and the line is now in its eighth generation. Of course, new rivals have joined the fray from the likes of Google, Motorola and, most recently, Apple with the iPhone Duo. That's not even factoring a lot of the Chinese-made foldables that aren't officially available in the US or smaller flip-style devices.
However, now that pretty much every major smartphone manufacturer has its own take on a foldable handset, I hope momentum will pick up even more. For larger book-style devices, there's a lot to like about something that can serve as both a traditional smartphone and a small tablet that still fits in a purse or pocket. That said, even the least expensive large-format options still cost at least $1,800, so until OEMs can bring pricing down, cost will remain a prohibitive factor towards long-term adoption.
Mice
Computer mice might seem like a weird category when it comes to foldable gadgets, but there are examples that go back pretty far, like the original Microsoft Arc from 2008. Despite not having a ton of mainstream appeal, the company revised the Arc line several times over the past two decades with the most recent being the current Surface Arc Mouse. More recently, Logitech got in on the action with its first-ever foldable mouse: the Mobi Fold. And for people who want something with an even more engaging design, there are options like the myAir.0 OriMouse.
Headphones
Here's another class of gadget where a foldable version might not have a major benefit. And in terms of pure audio quality, that's generally accurate. That said, there are countless headphones that feature headbands that can bend in half or collapse to make traveling just a bit easier. Some examples include Audio-Technica's M50x line, the Beats Solo 4 and more. Admittedly, if you are truly trying to travel light, earbuds may be a better option than full-sized cans.
Portable monitors
While developing laptops with flexible displays, some companies like ASUS applied that tech to portable monitors as well, resulting in devices like the ZenScreen Fold. This model features very similar dimensions to the Zenbook 17 Fold, but without components like a CPU, GPU or RAM like you'd get on a notebook. It's an interesting gadget in theory, as it allows you to carry around a bigger screen than you'd normally be able to fit in a backpack or small suitcase. Unfortunately, with a starting price of $2,000, it was simply way too expensive for most people, and ASUS hasn't done much with the ZenScreen line since.
I also want to give honorable mentions to the Corsair Xeneon Flex and LG LX3. Even though they aren't portable, both of these are full desktop monitors that feature flexible displays that allow you to adjust their curvature to best suit your environment or other working conditions. While neither fold completely in half, the ability to transition from a flat display to something with up to an 800R or 900R curve still feels really futuristic, even though both of these displays were released in 2024.
Wrap-up
Finally, there are other types of gadgets like dongles and wireless charging pads that fold up for improved portability. But at this point we're starting to get a bit in the weeds, especially when you consider that almost every type of cable is foldable in some manner. As for me, the foldable gadgets I'm currently using include the second-gen Zenbook Duo, a base Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Logitech Mobi Fold. All together, I'd argue this represents one of the most adaptable tech loadouts on the market today. Between a smartphone that can turn into a small tablet, a laptop with two screens alongside a detachable keyboard and one of the most compact mice around, this kit can pretty much go anywhere and do anything that a regular person could ask of their devices.