Go foldable or go home: All the gadgets you can own that fold

While foldable smartphones are still relatively niche, you might be surprised to learn that they've been around for almost a decade, primarily dating back to the original Samsung Galaxy Fold. (You can make an argument that the Royale Flexpai came first, but seeing as how that line never really went anywhere, I'm giving credit to Samsung.) Since then, Samsung has continued iterating on the Z Fold family and the line is now in its eighth generation. Of course, new rivals have joined the fray from the likes of Google, Motorola and, most recently, Apple with the iPhone Duo. That's not even factoring a lot of the Chinese-made foldables that aren't officially available in the US or smaller flip-style devices.

However, now that pretty much every major smartphone manufacturer has its own take on a foldable handset, I hope momentum will pick up even more. For larger book-style devices, there's a lot to like about something that can serve as both a traditional smartphone and a small tablet that still fits in a purse or pocket. That said, even the least expensive large-format options still cost at least $1,800, so until OEMs can bring pricing down, cost will remain a prohibitive factor towards long-term adoption.