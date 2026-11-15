11 gadgets under $10 that solve everyday problems

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Steve Jobs once said that customers don't know what they want until you show them. And he was right. But he was also lucky because he was showing people iPhones and not, say, rechargeable nose trimmers.

Of course, when Apple launched the iPhone in 2007, Amazon wasn't the global behemoth it's since become. Now there's virtually nothing Amazon doesn't sell, and a lot of it is dirt cheap. In the post-Bezos world, Jobsian marketing principles no longer apply. Customers still may not know what they want, but if it's cheap enough, they'll buy it anyway and then throw it out and buy something else.

Thus begins our quest to assemble a list of cheap gadgets that are worth every penny, which should come in handy around the shopping season. If you treat them right, these may last you for many holidays to come.