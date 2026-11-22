Why it's bad: When your phone is running too many processes at once, it slows down. That seems obvious, but what's actually happening is your phone is shuttling apps between three internal components: storage, RAM and a special partition of RAM called ZRAM made to quickly store and recall active processes.

When your RAM fills up, it starts compressing processes so it can cram them into the ZRAM partition. When there's no more room in ZRAM for compressed data, your phone enters a state called memory thrashing, where it repeatedly loads data from the ZRAM and then compresses it back in an ongoing cycle. This causes your phone to slow down and heat up as the CPU drains power.

Who says so: The Android Open Source Project offers technical details on the so-called "low memory killer daemon" (the software process that stuffs data into ZRAM), and the problems caused when you let that memory fill up with extraneous data pages.

What's the best practice: Restart your phone regularly to clear the RAM and ZRAM. When you're done with a heavy app like a game, swipe to close it from the app switcher menu (though you don't need to do this constantly for all apps). Finally, uninstall apps that you no longer use to make sure they aren't running processes you don't need. On Android, even if you don't open an app, it may still run and use your RAM in the background.

As another part of core maintenance, make sure to keep enough space free on your Android phone. Running it with maxed-out storage means it has no room for temporary caches and other "helper" data.