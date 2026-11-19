The most notable update on the HomePod mini 2 is on the inside. Apple swapped in its S10 chip from the Apple Watch Series 10, kicking the nearly antique S5 silicon to the curb. For a Watch comparison, that's like going from a Series 5 or first-gen Watch SE, which debuted in 2019 and 2020 respectively, to the 2024 edition. It's a big leap, and it's one Apple says was necessary for the HomePod mini to work with Siri AI.

The recently updated assistant isn't all the S10 is helping with here. Apple says the component can run real-time music evaluation "to optimize dynamic range, loudness and acoustic performance," with a hand from "advanced computational analysis." When connected to the newly introduced fourth-gen Apple TV 4K, you can use four HomePod mini 2 speakers as a surround sound setup. That S10 chip helps the speakers recognize their positions in a room and adjust the lag, convey that info to Apple's streaming box, and audio levels accordingly.

I only have two HomePod mini 2s, so I wasn't able to test this configuration, but I did hear it during Apple's event in October. Even with that brief experience, I can tell you using two second-gen HomePods as the front speakers and two HomePod minis as the rears is a much better setup. The HomePod mini doesn't muster enough bass to be a great home theater speaker on its own, and those full-size HomePods bring the boom when an action scene demands it.

Before now, you could send audio from a Mac to a HomePod mini, but Apple has expanded the functionality so that the second-gen model can serve as persistent default speakers. This means, in theory, they'll stay connected to your Mac as the primary output rather than just relying on a temporary AirPlay link. This allows you to use the HomePod mini 2, or a pair of them, for everything on your computer — from FaceTime calls to games — without having to think about connecting each app or session to the speaker(s).

The HomePod line has always had lights on the top, but they haven't really done much. Before now, the top touch panel would light up if audio was playing or display an animation when you chatted with Siri. With a new feature called Sound Glow, those lights now show hues that compliment a song's album artwork. The lights move in real time, reacting to the bass and treble in each tune. If you opt for a soundscape, Sound Glow reacts to that too, showing an animation that resembles the pitter patter of rain drops, for example. It isn't a game-changing feature, but it's a nice use of lighting that was barely utilized previously.

Lastly, there are the new colors. The HomePod mini 2 comes in pink, green, blue, white and midnight (dark grey), with those first three coordinating well with Apple's iMac colors. That list means the company retired orange and yellow from the previous generation, both of which looked great in their time. As you can see, my review units are green, and I've enjoyed the pop of color they've added to my desk over the last few weeks.