Grand Theft Auto 6 is the biggest PlayStation launch in history, Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed. It has set the record not just for the PS5, but for all five console generations released over the past three decades "across multiplayer, free-to-play and single-player titles." SIE's Tim Turi has announced that for the game's opening weekend ending on November 22, players logged 683 million hours of cumulative gameplay. Each player spent an average of 17.4 hours playing over those first four days.

Based on Sony's announcement, GTA 6 seems to have boosted PS5 sales, as the company saw the biggest number of new PS5 connections on a single day since the console was launched, outside of year-end holidays. The company said it was the first game accessed on 70 percent of all newly purchased and connected PS5 consoles over its launch weekend.

Overall, more than 39 million unique players booted up the game on the console. Sony didn't elaborate on how many of those players accessed the game over its launch weekend on a PS5 Pro. But it's worth noting that the company is experiencing a PS5 Pro shortage, and GTA 6's release was expected to make it even worse.

Rockstar Games released GTA 6 on November 19 for the PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S, 13 years after the launch of the franchise's fifth installment. It also did well and quickly became one of the most played games on the Xbox. Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, announced that day one retail sales reached $3.79 billion, calling it the "biggest entertainment launch in history." Despite the game's success, its developers are still apparently worried about the possibility of being impacted by layoffs currently sweeping across studios in the industry.