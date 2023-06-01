A 'Super Mario RPG' remake is coming to Nintendo Switch on November 17th Nintendo is remastering 'Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon' for the Switch too.

A rumor suggested that today's Nintendo Direct would include a remake of a SNES classic, and that looks to have held up. Super Mario RPG is back with "brand-new graphics" and it's coming to Nintendo Switch on November 17th.

The 1996 original was the very first Mario RPG. It tasks Mario, Bowser, Peach and friends with taking down a mechanical enemy named Smithy and recovering stolen pieces of the Star Road. The remake uses the same art style as modern Mario games. Although there's still some platforming involved, you'll need to engage in turn-based combat to overcome opponents.

That's not the only new version of an older game Nintendo announced during the Direct. The company is also working on an updated version of Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon. That's perhaps not a huge surprise given the success of Luigi's Mansion 3. Remastering a decade-old 3DS title for the Switch will introduce it to a new audience. The Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon remake will arrive next year.