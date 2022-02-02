Ableton offers 25 percent off all of its music production software

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you're looking for a new DAW (or digital workstation) for making music, it's worth taking a look at Ableton's latest sale. The company has temporarily dropped the price of all of its software by 25 percent , including Ableton Live 11, which is perhaps the most popular DAW around.

Live 11 Intro (which includes the essentials), is down from $99 to $74. Live 11 Standard, which unlocks all the DAW's features and adds some extras, has dropped from $449 to $337. At the top end, there's the complete integrated studio of Live 11 Suite. That currently costs $562, down from the regular price of $749. The same 25 percent discount applies to packs.

Ableton offers students and teachers up to 40 percent off Live, but it doesn't hold sales like this all too often. If you're not an educator or in school, these are likely among the best deals you'll find on the company's software. The sale runs until June 14th.

Earlier this year, Ableton rolled out the first major update for Live 11 . Among the additions was native support for Apple Silicon-powered Macs. That should mean the DAW runs more efficiently on systems with an M1 or M2 chip , in case you have a recent Mac and were on the fence about snagging it.

