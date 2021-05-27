Acer’s Swift notebooks are thin-and-light machines that offer respectable performance, especially given their overall size. Today, the company is unveiling the Swift X, which tries to keep the small and slender-ish profile, but crams in far more powerful internals. Measuring in at 0.7-inches thick and weighing 3.06 pounds, this machine pairs AMD’s Ryzen 5000U chips with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and 16GB of RAM. Acer’s pitch, for more than a couple of the machines its launching today, is that it wants to offer gaming laptop levels of power in a more restrained body.

As common with most of Acer’s machines, the Swift X has a 14-inch FHD IPS display with a 300-nit backlight and 100 percent coverage of the sRGB color gamut. And as well as the aforementioned graphics options, you can spec this laptop with up to 16GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD. But this is still a business-first machine, so expect to see a blue light shield over the display, a Windows Hello-compatible fingerprint-reader and a 59W battery with a promised 14-hour battery life.

It's worth saying that this machine should be able to last through the working day, and then be able to handle some serious gaming when plugged into an outlet. These chips and GPU combinations aren't to be sniffed at, despite the lack of gamer-ified pretentiousness on the outside. Acer emphasized how much thought has gone into cooling this machine, including an air-inlet keyboard and custom fans.

At the same time, the company is updating its TravelMate series of business-focused laptops with the P6 and P6 Spin. The latter, as the name suggests, is packing a 360-degree hinge and an integral active stylus, while both are designed for the suit-and-tie crowd when they’re on the go. The P6, meanwhile, has both a fingerprint reader and IR webcam for Windows Hello, and more excitingly, a dedicated active privacy screen which can be turned on with a single dedicated button.

The Acer Swift X will arrive in the US in June, with prices starting at $900, although you can expect that price to jump a bit when you start tricking it out. The TravelMate P6 and P6 Spin, meanwhile, will set you back $1,300 and $1,400, respectively.