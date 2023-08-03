Acura teases the ZDX, its first electric vehicle

Acura, Honda's luxury and performance vehicle brand, has released a teaser for its first electric vehicle. It doesn't really show much of the the all-electric 2024 ZDX — it's just a silhouette of the car with an illuminated grille in the shadows — but it comes with the announcement that the EV is set to debut on August 17th during the Monterey Car Week.

The 2024 ZDX was designed at the Acura Design Studio in Southern California, and it retains some of the external elements the company used for the Precision EV Concept it showed off during the same event last year. It's based on GM's Ultium battery platform and could perhaps be one of the few, or the only, Acura models to use the modular EV architecture. Honda previously said that future EVs will use its in-house e:Architecture platform instead, with the first models based on it slated for release in 2025.

Acura announced back in June that the ZDX will come with built-in Android Auto and other Google products. Owners will have access to an enhanced version of Google Maps, which can plan optimized routes with charging stations along the way and can estimate the charging time required to reach their destination. They'll also have access to Google Assistant for hands-free controls, as well as to Google Play, so they can download third-party apps to their infotainment system. Acura revealed last month that the EV will be equipped with a Bang & Olufsen audio system, as well.

The automaker will exclusively sell the ZDX and ZDX Type S performance EVs online starting early next year. Emile Korkor, assistant vice president of Acura National Sales, said the ZDX Type S will be "the most powerful and quickest accelerating SUV in the brand's history."