Adidas launches three new sets of true wireless earbuds

Zound, the Swedish company which produces headphones under the Urbanears and Marshall brands, is bringing its true wireless audio smarts to its line of Adidas headphones. Today, it is pushing out a trio of true wireless buds for folks who want to look sporty and stylish without compromising on quality.

The flagship is the Z.N.E. 01 ANC, a pair of active noise-cancelling buds with swappable ear tips and subtle, three-stripes branding. You’ll get 20 hours of life from a charge, with 4.5 in the buds and an additional 15.5 hours in the case. (It will be interesting to see how these stack up against Zound/Marshall's recently-announced Motif ANC, which come from the same company and share plenty of DNA.)

The ANC-less standard model, the Z.N.E. 01 are much more like a pair of bog-standard TWS buds, complete with the standard Adidas logo awkwardly stamped on the side. These don’t pack the custom ear tips, but what it lacks in style and features, it makes up for in battery life: 5 hours in each bud, and a further 20 in the case itself.

Rounding out the trio is the FWD-02 Sport, a pair of running-friendly buds with swappable ear tips and wings, a force sensor, so you can control it while wearing gloves, and IPX5 rating to defend against sweat and rain. These, too, will run six hours in your ear, with the charging case providing an additional 19 hours of juice before you need to head back to an outlet.

The Z.N.E. 01 and 01 ANC are available to order now, priced at $189 and $99, respectively, while the FWD-02 Sport can be pre-ordered today for $169, and will start shipping at some point in November.