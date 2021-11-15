Adobe discounts Creative Cloud plans by 40 percent for Black Friday

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you've been contemplating whether to purchase a subscription to Adobe's Creative Cloud plan, now is time to do so. Between today and December 3rd, the All Apps plan is 40 percent off for first-time customers. The bundle includes Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro and Acrobat. With the discount, it costs $30 per month, down from $53. If you're a student, you can get almost 70 percent off the plan, making it $16 per month.

The promotion is also available to workplaces. Teams can get the All Apps plan for $50 monthly. All three discounts are only available to first-time Creative Cloud subscribers. The All Apps plan isn't for everyone, but if you depend on a handful of apps, it's worth picking up over the individual subscriptions Adobe offers.

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.