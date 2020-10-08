Latest in Gear

Image credit: Adobe

Adobe brings more AI-powered tools to Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2021

A new Guided Edit will help you create perfect landscape images.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Perfect Landscapes Guided Edit in Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021
Adobe

The 2021 versions of Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements are now available, and Adobe has added a number of AI-powered features to them. Those apps are Adobe’s streamlined versions of Photoshop and Premiere, and they’re designed for beginners and folks who don’t need pro-level image- and video-editing suites. They’re standalone products that don’t require a subscription.

Photoshop Elements 2021 has an Adjust Face Tilt option which you can use to make it appear as though everyone in a photo is looking in the right direction by changing the position of their face. That could be useful for, say, family portraits that are perfect except for one person getting distracted at just the wrong moment. The app can also turn static images into GIFs with a single click using the Moving Photos tool, which is powered by the Adobe Sensei AI.

Adjust Face Tilt in Adobe Photoshop Elements
Adobe

There’s another AI-powered tool called Perfect Landscapes, which can guide you through edits of outdoor scenes to remove unwanted objects, replace skies and scrub out haze. Adobe revealed a Sky Replacement tool for the full version of Photoshop in September.

There are four other new Guided Edits across both apps, including one that’ll teach you to move, scale and duplicate objects in Photoshop Elements. One of the Guided Edits in Premiere Elements is called Animated Matte Overlays. It can show you how to add various shapes and animation styles to videos and create animated matte overlays by selecting scenes or transitions.

With the Select Object option in Premiere Elements, you can select an area or a certain object, and apply an effect that tracks throughout the video. Adobe is promising better performance through GPU acceleration, including high-quality playback of many effects without needing to render them first. There are also 21 additional music tracks.

