Adobe brings more AI-powered tools to Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2021

The 2021 versions of Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements are now available, and Adobe has added a number of AI-powered features to them. Those apps are Adobe’s streamlined versions of Photoshop and Premiere, and they’re designed for beginners and folks who don’t need pro-level image- and video-editing suites. They’re standalone products that don’t require a subscription.

Photoshop Elements 2021 has an Adjust Face Tilt option which you can use to make it appear as though everyone in a photo is looking in the right direction by changing the position of their face. That could be useful for, say, family portraits that are perfect except for one person getting distracted at just the wrong moment. The app can also turn static images into GIFs with a single click using the Moving Photos tool, which is powered by the Adobe Sensei AI.