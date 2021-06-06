Nintendo is bringing remakes of 'Advance Wars' and its sequel to Switch

'Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp' drops on December 3rd.
Kris Holt
06.15.21
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
June 15th, 2021
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
Nintendo

The E3 Nintendo Direct included a treat for fans of the classic turn-based tactical series Wars. New versions of Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising are coming to Nintendo Switch. 

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is a bundle of the two Game Boy Advance games' campaigns and they're being "reimagined and rebuilt from the ground up," according to the trailer. They'll have modern graphics and flashier gameplay than the original versions. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will arrive on December 3rd.

