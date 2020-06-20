Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Make_Video_Company via Getty Images

After Math: A glimmer of hope

Things can't be this bad all of the time, right? Right?!
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
1h ago
Comments
30 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Clouds and Sun
Make_Video_Company via Getty Images

Sponsored Links

It’s been yet another rough stretch but we’ve made it through somehow, which is more than can be said for the thousands of AT&T employees who lost their jobs last week. But don’t despair! Though few and far between, there have been some bright spots in this week’s headlines.

tesla
Engadget

Tesla's solar panels are now more efficient and affordable

If you’ve been considering greener options for powering your home, Tesla has some good news. The company’s updated solar panel system is not just 10 percent more efficient than its predecessor, it’s $3,500 less too. And that’s before the federal incentives kick in!

comcast
Engadget

Comcast’s public WiFi hotspots will remain free for the rest of 2020

Back in March when the COVID-19 lockdowns went into effect, Comcast made the unexpectedly helpful gesture of opening its 1.5 million nationwide hotspots to the public. However, the plan was only to do so for 60 days. But since the pandemic has in no way abated over the past two months, Comcast has decided to keep those hotspots available through the end of the year.

asdf
Engadget

Steam’s summer Game Festival kicks off with promise of 900 playable demos

Summer is in full swing, even if it isn’t sensible or safe to go outside just yet. Instead, hunker down in your bunker as presidential as you can be and try your hand at nearly 1000 playable demos as part of Steam’s summer game festival!

googa
Engadget

Google Duo on the web now supports 32-person video chat

Speaking of being a shut-in, Google is taking steps to help keep its users connected to the outside world with a 32-person upgrade to its Duo video conferencing software. That’s still not to the same level as Facebook’s 50-user Portal rooms but really, do you even know 32 people?

fb
Engadget

Facebook pledges $200 million to support Black-owned businesses

Even if Zuckerberg can’t not be the creepiest looking dude in the room, his company did some good last week by promising to invest $200 million to help combat systemic racism in the business community.

In this article: Aftermath, after math, Facebook, Google duo, Steam, Tesla, Comcast, feature, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
30 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
Scientists propose tethering asteroids to prevent Earth impacts

Scientists propose tethering asteroids to prevent Earth impacts

View
All Otterbox Star Wars cases are 20 percent off today only

All Otterbox Star Wars cases are 20 percent off today only

View
Google will shut down its AI-guided Photos printing service on June 30th

Google will shut down its AI-guided Photos printing service on June 30th

View
Scientists confirm the basis of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity

Scientists confirm the basis of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr