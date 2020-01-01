AT&T is laying off thousands of workers and closing 250 stores

AT&T will lay off more than 3,400 technicians and clerical workers, along with managers and executives, according to the Communications Workers of America union, which represents some employees. The company confirmed it would make cuts, but didn’t specify the number of jobs.

“We’ll be eliminating more non-payroll workers -- the vast majority of which are outside the United States -- than we are managers or union-represented employees,” AT&T told Axios in a statement. It’ll offer laid-off workers severance pay and up to six months of healthcare coverage. News of the cuts comes a day after T-Mobile reportedly laid off hundreds of former Sprint employees and said it’d hire 5,000 workers in other roles over the next year.