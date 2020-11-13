Latest in Entertainment

After Math: Apple debuts devices running on its own silicon

Plus, Nintendo sets a Switch sales record.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
1h ago
Big Sur
Apple

The world tuned in on Tuesday to watch Apple CEO Tim Cook unveil the company’s latest technological advancement, the M1 chipset, as well as the brand new devices that will be running on it. But that was far from all the news from last week, here are some of the top headlines.

swtich
Engadget

Nintendo Switch sales topped 735,000 in October

US gamers can’t get enough of the Nintendo Switch! More than a decade after hitting store shelves nearly three quarters of a million units of the portable gaming system sold in October, the second highest monthly sales total since November, 2008.

twitter
Robert Galbraith / reuters

Twitter has labeled 300,000 tweets for election misinformation

Looks like Twitter is finally getting serious about the spread of political misinformation on its platform... well, serious by Twitter’s standards at least. The company announced last week that it had flagged some 300,000 posts during the run-up to this month’s presidential elections — a whopping 0.2 percent of the overall messages posted during that period.

amazon
Engadget

Amazon's in-garage delivery is now available in over 4,000 US cities

This is sure to turn out well. In our security-obsessed nation where everybody and their cousins are installing networked home security systems and purchasing firearms “for home defense,” we’re going to make a bunch of overworked, underpaid delivery drivers entering random people’s houses with armfuls of shipping boxes. Right.

BMW
BMW

BMW's iX is a flagship electric SUV with 300 miles of range

Sure BMW’s new flagship eSUV doesn’t have the most horsepower in its class, or the fastest acceleration or even the longest range. But what it does have that its competition doesn’t is a fake front grille that makes the entire front end of the vehicle look like a surprised beaver.

take two
F1

Take-Two is buying F1 developer Codemasters for almost $1 billion

The powerhouse distributor behind Rockstar Games and 2K is apparently getting into the autoracing scene. The company announced on Tuesday that it plans to drop almost a billion dollars to purchase Oxforshire-based Codemasters, the company that created F1, Dirt, and the upcoming World Rally Championship series.

