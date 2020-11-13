After Math: Apple debuts devices running on its own silicon

Robert Galbraith / reuters

Looks like Twitter is finally getting serious about the spread of political misinformation on its platform... well, serious by Twitter’s standards at least. The company announced last week that it had flagged some 300,000 posts during the run-up to this month’s presidential elections — a whopping 0.2 percent of the overall messages posted during that period.

Engadget

This is sure to turn out well. In our security-obsessed nation where everybody and their cousins are installing networked home security systems and purchasing firearms “for home defense,” we’re going to make a bunch of overworked, underpaid delivery drivers entering random people’s houses with armfuls of shipping boxes. Right.

BMW

Sure BMW’s new flagship eSUV doesn’t have the most horsepower in its class, or the fastest acceleration or even the longest range. But what it does have that its competition doesn’t is a fake front grille that makes the entire front end of the vehicle look like a surprised beaver.

F1

The powerhouse distributor behind Rockstar Games and 2K is apparently getting into the autoracing scene. The company announced on Tuesday that it plans to drop almost a billion dollars to purchase Oxforshire-based Codemasters, the company that created F1, Dirt, and the upcoming World Rally Championship series.