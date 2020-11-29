After Math: Deals on deals on deals

hapabapa via Getty Images

DoorDash has been ordered to pay $2.5 million to settle a lawsuit alleging that the company used customer tips to cover drivers’ base pay, which is not even remotely how tipping works. In addition, the delivery driver base rate of $1 has now been increased to a whopping $2 - $10, but drivers will be receiving 100 percent of their tips so be sure to tip big and tip often.

Crystal Dynamics

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the most popular film franchises in movie history with a total worldwide box office revenue of $22.5 billion as of this November. “Marvel’s Avengers” the video game, not so much. Panned by critics and shunned by franchise fans, the game has yet to even recoup its production costs.

Engadget

In more reassuring gaming news, Google announced last week that some 200 studios are currently dreaming and designing 400 new games for its streaming Stadia service (which, coincidentally, just celebrated its first birthday). The company has added more than 100 games to Stadia over the past year, though there’s no firm word yet on when they’ll be joined by the hundreds in development.

jetcityimage via Getty Images

It’s going to be a holly, jolly Christmas for Comcast in 2021. In addition to capping home data allowances at 1.2 TB across all 39 states that it serves — in the middle of a pandemic, no less — it’s also instituting an across-the-board $3 price increase come the new year. Because what are you going to do about it, not have home internet?