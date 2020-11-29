After Math: Deals on deals on deals

As we collectively recover from a day of too much turkey and another of too much (hopefully online) shopping, with our eyes ahead towards what is sure to be an unprecedented holiday season, let’s take a look at some of the top headlines from this past Thanksgiving week.
Amazon will give its US frontline workers a $300 holiday bonus
You could argue that Amazon’s warehouse workers have been greasing the wheels of the nation during the pandemic (or at least relieving our boredom with all those impulse purchases). But high workloads and the ongoing risk of exposure has instigated a 15-nation Black Friday strike as employees call on Amazon to improve pay and safety conditions. In the meantime, the company is giving its staff a whole $300 bonus this holiday. That’s at least more than the Feds have provided to Americans in the last 6 months of quarantine.