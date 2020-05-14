Airbnb and Bumble push virtual first dates to stay relevant

With travel and dating impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Airbnb and Bumble have been struggling to adapt and stay relevant. Now, the two companies are joining forces. Today, Airbnb is introducing a collection of Bumble-approved online experiences -- “perfect for spicing up virtual dates.”
Last month, Airbnb created online experiences, making things like tours, classes and workshops available via Zoom. And Bumble added a Virtual Date badge for users who are open to dating via video chat. Today’s announcement is a mashup of those offerings.