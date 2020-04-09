Airbnb is taking its travel experiences online using Zoom

The company sees the new service as a way to help its hosts earn money, as well as to give the public something to do while they're stuck inside. Last week, Airbnb said it's setting aside $250 million to help hosts affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Airbnb is also partnering with several charities -- including two based in Spain and Italy, where the pandemic has hit especially hard -- to provide free programming to older people. One of the organizations it plans to work with is the National Council on Aging (NCOA).

Is the premise of online experiences just a little bit goofy? Definitely, but once all this is said and done, it might inspire you to visit a place that hadn't been on your bucket list. When it comes to hosts, while not every one of them will be able to take their experiences online, those that are able will likely appreciate the opportunity to make up for at least some lost income.