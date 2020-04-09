Airbnb is taking its travel experiences online using Zoom

Since 2016, Airbnb has offered a service called experiences that allows you to find tours, classes and excursions in a city you're visiting. It’s hard to continue that type of service when most people can't travel currently. So the company hopes the next best thing will do. This week, it’s taking the concept online with the launch of online experiences.
You'll take part in the sessions through Zoom, with Airbnb providing hosts access to the remote conferencing software free of charge. At launch, there are about 50 workshops, lessons and tours to check out, with the hosts hailing from more than 30 different countries. Airbnb claims they'll be thousands of more online sessions to check out in the coming months. One of the current highlights includes a tour of Chernobyl, where you can meet some of the dogs that live there. If goats are more of your thing, you can visit a goat sanctuary. As you might imagine, there are also a lot of cooking and fitness classes.