Airbnb agrees to hand over hosts’ data to settle its NYC lawsuit

For two years, Airbnb has been battling a New York City bill that would force short-term rental services to hand over data about hosts. Friday, Airbnb agreed to share that data. The two sides reached a settlement with compromises that Airbnb says provide more protections for hosts’ information than the original bill would have and build the trust that’s needed to legitimize short-term rentals.

As a result of the agreement, Airbnb and other short-term rental services will provide the City with information about listings if they are for an entire apartment for five or more nights a quarter. That information will include address, nights booked and the host’s name, address, phone number and email. Airbnb will only share this info if hosts consent, but if hosts don’t consent, they won’t be able to list properties for short-term rental.