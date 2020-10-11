Latest in Gear

Apple's AirPods Pro return to an all-time low price of $199 at Amazon

Recent feature updates make this a particularly good deal.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
41m ago
Apple AirPods Pro
You still don’t have to pay full price if you’re considering Apple’s AirPods Pro. Amazon has once more discounted the true wireless earbuds to an all-time low of $199, or $50 below the official price. We haven’t seen that price since mid-September, and the AirPods Pro remain a particularly good deal if you’re invested in Apple’s ecosystem.

Buy AirPods Pro on Amazon - $199

The AirPods Pro remain Apple’s best self-branded audio hardware, with solid sound quality, active noise canceling, a good fit (for many wearers) and workout-friendly water resistance. However, a September update to the buds made them better with support for spatial audio and quick switching between Apple devices. If you tend to watch a lot of video or find yourself regularly juggling between an iPhone and a Mac, the AirPods Pro may be your best bet.

There are still catches, as usual. You might not be a fan of the on-bud controls. If you’re interested in sound quality first and foremost, options like Sony’s WF-1000XM3 or Jabra Elite 75t may better suit your needs. Also, the AirPods Pro remain Apple-centric — they’ll work with other platforms, but you’re missing out on some of what makes them stand out. If that’s no obstacle, though, they’re an easy choice.

