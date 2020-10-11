Apple's AirPods Pro return to an all-time low price of $199 at Amazon

You still don’t have to pay full price if you’re considering Apple’s AirPods Pro. Amazon has once more discounted the true wireless earbuds to an all-time low of $199, or $50 below the official price. We haven’t seen that price since mid-September, and the AirPods Pro remain a particularly good deal if you’re invested in Apple’s ecosystem.
The AirPods Pro remain Apple’s best self-branded audio hardware, with solid sound quality, active noise canceling, a good fit (for many wearers) and workout-friendly water resistance. However, a September update to the buds made them better with support for spatial audio and quick switching between Apple devices. If you tend to watch a lot of video or find yourself regularly juggling between an iPhone and a Mac, the AirPods Pro may be your best bet.
There are still catches, as usual. You might not be a fan of the on-bud controls. If you’re interested in sound quality first and foremost, options like Sony’s WF-1000XM3 or Jabra Elite 75t may better suit your needs. Also, the AirPods Pro remain Apple-centric — they’ll work with other platforms, but you’re missing out on some of what makes them stand out. If that’s no obstacle, though, they’re an easy choice.
