Djay Pro AI for Mac's latest update takes advantage of Apple's M1 chip

If you’re familiar with Algoriddim’s processor-intensive AI features for its DJ software and the company’s close relationship with Apple, you won’t be surprised to hear there’s already an update to djay Pro AI for Mac. This release leans heavily on Apple’s M1 chip and claims some interesting new tweaks to Neural Mix functionality, inheriting the tools from its iOS counterpart. This is not to be confused with the standalone Neural Mix Pro sampling tool.

Djay Pro AI for Mac is available now for free in the App Store, but if you really want to get something out of it, you’ll need a Pro subscription ($7/month or $50/year). This unlocks access to all the free audio content and features. Existing djay Pro for iOS subscribers get access to the Mac version for free and djay Pro 2 subscribers get a free upgrade to all the “essential features” of djay Pro AI. You’ll also need a Mac running macOS 14 or later, but a new model with the M1 chip is recommended to really get the most out of the software.