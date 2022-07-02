A single-player Aliens game is in the works for PC, consoles and VR

Between Alien: Isolation , Aliens: Fireteam Elite and the upcoming Aliens: Dark Descent , fans of Aliens games already have a number of titles to enjoy or look forward to. Now, Survios is adding another one to the mix.

The studio is working with 20th Century Games on an untitled Aliens game for PC, consoles and virtual reality. It will be a single-player, action-horror game. The developer will reveal more details at a San Diego Comic-Con panel on July 21st.