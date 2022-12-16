Sponsored Links

Alienware reveals its first 500Hz gaming monitor

The 24.5-inch IPS display will arrive in the next few months.
Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor
Alienware
Kris Holt
Kris Holt|January 3, 2023 12:00 PM

Folks looking for ultra-smooth gaming may be interested in Alienware's latest display. The Dell brand has unveiled its first 500Hz monitor. The inventively named 24.5-inch 500Hz Gaming Monitor has a Full HD display and a native refresh rate of 480Hz, which overclocks to 500Hz.

The monitor has an IPS panel and NVIDIA has certified it as G-Sync compatible, so it should deliver smooth, tear-free gameplay if you have a supported graphics card. It also has 99 percent sRGB color coverage and VESA DisplayHDR 400, which should help to deliver accurate colors and vibrant visuals at wider viewing angles. Alienware added that the TUV-certified ComfortView Plus feature will help to display true-to-life colors while reducing blue light.

There's a GtG response time of 0.5ms. That should help to minimize blur and ghosting while offering ultra-low latency, something that benefits competitive gamers who are looking for an edge over the competition. The monitor comes with NVIDIA’s Reflex Analyzer as standard, which should help you gain a better understanding of your system latency and PC performance.

Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor with a headset hanging on a retractable hanger.
Alienware

The monitor has a hexagonal base that's designed to take up minimal real estate on your desk, leaving more space for you to position your mouse and keyboard as you please. A built-in retractable headset hanger is another handy feature, while the monitor offers fully customizable AlienFX backlighting.

Alienware has yet to reveal pricing for the 500Hz Gaming Monitor. It will do so before the display ships, which will be on March 21st in North America. That'll give you some time to get your hands on a GPU that can support refresh rates of 500Hz, such as the NVIDIA RTX 4090, if you don't already have one.

