Alone in the Dark reboot delayed to the oh-so-spooky month of January This is likely a good move, given how busy October is for gaming.

The classic survival horror series Alone in the Dark recently announced a reboot set to release in October, but it just got delayed to January. This push isn’t for the usual reasons. The game doesn’t need more polish or anything like that. It’s simply a matter of finding an audience in the bustling gaming month of October, given the flood of titles coming in the next several weeks.

The new release date is January 16, with publisher THQ Nordic noting that the game’s “eerie embrace of solitude” would be “impossible to achieve in a gaming month as busy as October.” The company isn’t blowing smoke, as October sees the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Forza Motorsport, Spider-Man 2, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Detective Pikachu Returns, Sonic Superstars, Alan Wake II and, well, the list goes on and on. It’s certainly a wallet-busting month.

This is in addition to September’s crowded release schedule, so the January launch of Alone in the Dark will give gamers more time to finish Starfield, Baldur’s Gate 3, Mortal Kombat 1 and a fresh round of Cyberpunk 2077 DLC. It’s interesting to note that none of these September or October releases are survival horror games, though Alan Wake gets close, so the title could have found a niche anyways.

So what is Alone in the Dark? The original title is considered the first 3D survival horror game, beating Resident Evil to the punch by four years. Since the 1990s, there have been sequels, spinoffs and even other attempts at rebooting the franchise. This latest installment is the first mainline entry since 2015 and the first game in the series developed since THQ Nordic bought the license from Atari back in 2018.

The reboot’s story is written by Mikael Hedberg, the mind behind the survival games Soma and Amnesia: The Dark Descent. Creature designs are being handled by long-time Guillermo del Toro collaborator Guy Davis. THQ Nordic has stated that the new Alone in the Dark is a completely original game, but will feature playable characters from the 1990s titles. It’ll release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on January 16, 2024.