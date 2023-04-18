Amazon adds a new 'Dialogue Boost' option for its original TV shows and movies

Too often now it seems you'll be watching a movie or show only for the characters' conversations to be muffled by what's happening in the background. Sure, you can pick up the remote and raise the volume, but then everything increases, and eventually subtitles are needed to catch everything. Amazon is attempting to resolve this issue by rolling out a new Prime Video feature called Dialogue Boost, which lets you increase the volume of conversation relative to other sounds.

It appears pretty easy to use as it lives right in the audio menu with Low to High boost available, depending on what you're looking for. Amazon also claims that Dialogue Boost should benefit anyone who is hard of hearing.

Amazon

The AI-based technology works by isolating audio and enhancing speech volume in any scenes it determines that the background sound or music may overwhelm the dialogue. Of course, the tool is exclusive to Prime Video and, right now, is only on a select few Amazon-produced titles. You can test it out through any device with Amazon Originals like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Harlem or movies like Being The Ricardos and The Big Sick. Program to program, the details page will let you know whether Dialogue Boost is available.

Amazon plans to integrate Dialogue Boost across more titles later this year.