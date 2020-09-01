Alexa can now pay for gas at Exxon and Mobil pumps

The next time you need to fill up your car, you might pay for your gas using your voice. Amazon, ExxonMobil and payment provider Fiserv have announced that you can pay with Alexa at some pumps. The Alexa skill was announced at CES in January, and it’s now available at more than 11,500 Exxon and Mobil stations across the US.

When you pull up to a pump, you can simply ask the voice assistant to “pay for gas” using your phone or through your car itself if you have an Alexa-enabled vehicle or Echo Auto. Alexa will confirm the station and pump number with you, then it’ll activate the pump. Payment will automatically be handled through Amazon Pay. While you might have already been using contactless payments at the pump anyway, this option could make your trip to the gas station a bit more seamless.