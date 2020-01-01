Amazon launches a full season of 'Starfinder' RPG episodes on Alexa

If there’s one thing Amazon deserves praise for, it’s the willingness to experiment with how Alexa can be used as a storytelling tool. One such experiment from late last year has paved the way for a new series of voice-only roleplaying adventures set within the Starfinder universe. Today, Amazon is launching the first season of full Starfinder RPG episodes, set within the universe of the famous tabletop RPG.
It follows a pilot episode, “Scoundrels in the Spike,” which hit Alexa last December, which was successful enough to justify the making of a fully-cast, six-episode first season. The show is a co-production between game makers Paizo and Audible, starring Laura Bailey and Nathan Fillion. Much like the pilot, users will be able to influence the decisions made in-game, and Amazon says it expects a playtime of around 13 hours.