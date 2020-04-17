Amazon #AtHome brings free content to Fire TV and Fire Tablet devices

In addition to the News app on Fire TV, #AtHome will curate the latest COVID-19 updates from ABC News, CBS News, Fox News, NBC News and more. NBC News will stream a kids edition of the “Nightly News with Lester Holt” twice a week. There will be plenty of other kids programming, too, both entertaining and educational. And if you’re looking for more workout inspiration, #AtHome will feature apps from Peloton, Yoga International, Gaia and others.

Amazon plans to add more content, including more educational content, and will expand #AtHome to the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, Canada and India.