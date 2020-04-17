Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Amazon

Amazon #AtHome brings free content to Fire TV and Fire Tablet devices

That includes ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ ‘The Twilight Zone,’ ‘Billions,’ ‘Silicon Valley’ and more.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
38m ago
Amazon's #AtHome for Fire TV and Fire Tablet devices.
Amazon

To help keep users entertained while they stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon is bringing curated content from over 100 partners to a new #AtHome section on its Fire TV and Fire Tablet devices in the US. Fire users will have access to free TV shows and movies, including Billions, Silicon Valley, The Sopranos, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Star Trek: Picard, The Twilight Zone and more. They’ll also get Sling TV’s Game Show Network, ESPN and Food Network.

Amazon will stream the upcoming Prime Video SXSW virtual film festival and One World: At Home Together Concert, the benefit concert hosted by late-night comedians to raise money for the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

In addition to the News app on Fire TV, #AtHome will curate the latest COVID-19 updates from ABC News, CBS News, Fox News, NBC News and more. NBC News will stream a kids edition of the “Nightly News with Lester Holt” twice a week. There will be plenty of other kids programming, too, both entertaining and educational. And if you’re looking for more workout inspiration, #AtHome will feature apps from Peloton, Yoga International, Gaia and others.

Amazon plans to add more content, including more educational content, and will expand #AtHome to the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, Canada and India.

