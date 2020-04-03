Engadget Podcast: Keeping fit with tech at home

We’re weeks into stay-at-home life, and some of us are atrophying. Devindra and Cherlynn have spent the last few weeks looking into how tech has enabled us to work, get medicine, see doctors, find sanity and sustain our mental health from home. This week, our hosts are joined by our brand new commerce editor Valentina Palladino as we discuss the ways tech can help us keep physically active.

From home exercise machines to the best activity trackers to places offering free workout tutorials and streams, Devindra, Cherlynn and Valentina have plenty of tips to offer. We also go over the importance of nutrition and eating well, and some of the tech that can help you in that mission. And as always, we have many great entertainment recommendations for those looking for something fresh to enjoy.