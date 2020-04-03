The Engadget Podcast cover art

Image credit: Engadget

Engadget Podcast: Keeping fit with tech at home

Don't forget to get up and move.

Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
48m ago
Comments
32 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
    Image credit: Engadget

    Sponsored Links

    We’re weeks into stay-at-home life, and some of us are atrophying. Devindra and Cherlynn have spent the last few weeks looking into how tech has enabled us to work, get medicine, see doctors, find sanity and sustain our mental health from home. This week, our hosts are joined by our brand new commerce editor Valentina Palladino as we discuss the ways tech can help us keep physically active.

    From home exercise machines to the best activity trackers to places offering free workout tutorials and streams, Devindra, Cherlynn and Valentina have plenty of tips to offer. We also go over the importance of nutrition and eating well, and some of the tech that can help you in that mission. And as always, we have many great entertainment recommendations for those looking for something fresh to enjoy.

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Subscribe!

    Links

    Credits

    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low

    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

    In this article: podcast, coronavirus, the engadget podcast, fitness trackers, fitness, Engadget Podcast, fitbit charge 4, theengadgetpodcast, Covid-19, Smartwatch, news, gear, entertainment
    All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
    Comment
    Comments
    Share
    32 Shares
    Share
    Tweet
    Share

    Popular on Engadget

    Google's COVID-19 reports show where people are obeying stay-at-home orders

    Google's COVID-19 reports show where people are obeying stay-at-home orders

    View
    'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' multiplayer is free this weekend

    'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' multiplayer is free this weekend

    View
    Waymo’s fifth-generation Driver can peek around blind spots

    Waymo’s fifth-generation Driver can peek around blind spots

    View
    Disney+ will stop cropping old 'Simpsons' episodes in May

    Disney+ will stop cropping old 'Simpsons' episodes in May

    View
    Volkswagen confirms that its first crossover EV will be the ID.4

    Volkswagen confirms that its first crossover EV will be the ID.4

    View

    From around the web

    Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr