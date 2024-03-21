Amazon Big Spring Sale: The best deals on AirPods, Apple Watches, MacBooks, iPads and more
The best Apple deals include all-time low discounts on the AirPods Pro and the Apple Pencil.
Amazon's latest multi-day deals event, the Big Spring Sale, is going on right now. While not as heavy on tech deals as regular Prime Day is, there are some good discounts available on tech we recommend, including a number of Apple devices. In truth, the pickings are pretty slim — and most Apple deals are not explicitly tied to the spring sale — but they're still worth noting as some of the best tech deals we found amongst all of the other discounts available on Amazon right now. Here are the best Apple deals we could find in the Amazon Spring Sale. As a reminder, Amazon says this sale will run through March 25 and isn't exclusive to Prime subscribers.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen, USB-C)$180$249Save $69
Apple Pencil (2nd Gen)$79$129Save $50
Apple Watch Series 9$330$390Save $60
Apple MacBook Air (M3)$1,050$1,100Save $50
Beats Studio Buds +$130$170Save $40
Apple iPad (10th Gen)$349$449Save $100
Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen)$400$499Save $99
The AirPods Pro are still on sale for $180, which is a new record low for the model with a USB-C charging case. The AirPods Pro are the "best for iOS" pick in our guide to the best wireless earbuds: They sound nice, their active noise cancellation (ANC) is strong enough for most situations and, most notably, they provide several unique perks when connected to another Apple device, from faster pairing to hands-free Siri to an adaptive EQ. The built-in mic isn't the best for calls, and the six-ish-hour battery life is just OK, but this is still a good buy if you're all-in on Apple. We gave the second-gen AirPods Pro a score of 88 in our review. It's worth noting that new noise-canceling AirPods may arrive later this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, but an updated version of the AirPods Pro specifically isn't expected until 2025.
The second-gen Apple Pencil is back down to $79, which is another deal we've seen a couple of times in recent months but still matches the stylus' all-time low. Apple normally sells this model for $129, though it often goes for less at third-party retailers. The discount is also available at Walmart and Best Buy. We recommend the second-gen Pencil in our guide to the best iPad accessories. It's the only stylus to support pressure sensitivity across iPadOS, so it's consistently accurate for drawing and note-taking. Since it can attach to the side of an iPad magnetically, it's easy to connect and charge as well. Just make sure your tablet is compatible first.
Do note, though, that Apple is reportedly planning to release a new Pencil imminently, possibly as soon as next week. Exactly what upgrades this new model will include are unclear, but if you want the latest and greatest, it's worth waiting. That said, we'd expect any next-gen Pencil to start at a higher price than this discount, so this is still a decent chance to save.
You can pick up an Apple Watch Series 9 for as low as $330 right now during the Amazon Spring Sale. While that's not a record low for the 41mm model, it's a decent sale price for this time of year. Note that not all colors and sizes are on sale, and some of them require you to clip an on-page coupon to get the final sale price. The Series 9 is the best smartwatch you can get today thanks to its solid performance, spacious and responsive screen, handy Double Tap gesture control and its plethora of workout tracking features.
The newest MacBook Airs were only announced two weeks ago, so we haven't seen any massive discounts just yet. However, if you're looking to make the upgrade early, the entry-level 13- and 15-inch models are each $50 off at Amazon. That drops the former to $1,050 and the latter to $1,250 — nothing huge, clearly, but still a bit better than buying from Apple.
We gave the new MacBook Airs a review score of 90 and now call them the top pick in our laptop buying guide. Neither model is a radical departure from its predecessor, but that's not a bad thing: This design was already thin, light and well-made, with an accurate display, comfortable keyboard and trackpad, long battery life and enough performance for mainstream use. Now, they're a little bit more powerful with upgraded M3 chips; they support faster Wi-Fi 6E connections; and they can output to two external displays (albeit only when the laptop lid is closed). Just remember that these entry-level models only have 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, so you should only buy one if you'll stick to less demanding tasks.
We'll note that the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is also on sale for $899 at B&H. That's $100 off Apple's list price. This model won't be quite as fast or futureproof as the latest version, but it's very similar otherwise, so it remains worth considering if you really want to save cash. The now-discontinued M1 MacBook Air, meanwhile, is now going for $699 at Walmart. That one is a more noticeable drop-off from the M2 or M3 models, but at that price it's still fast and reliable enough that it could make sense for those desperate to buy a MacBook for as little as possible.
The Beats Studio Buds + are back on sale for $130 in various colors, which is roughly $20 off the true wireless earbuds' average street price and $40 off Beats' list price. The only time we've seen them go for less was a brief drop to $120 around Black Friday. This deal is also available at other retailers, including Target, Best Buy and B&H.
We gave the Studio Buds + a review score of 84 last year. As Beats is an Apple subsidiary, this pair provides many of the iOS-friendly perks you'd get from a set of AirPods, such as faster pairing, Find My tracking, hands-free Siri and Control Center integration. Unlike AirPods, they offer similar features on Android as well. A comfy fit, decent ANC and a mostly neutral sound profile also help. However, other AirPods features like audio sharing and automatic device switching (with Apple gear) aren't supported, nor is wireless charging or wear detection. And the ANC and audio quality are a step down from the AirPods Pro. Still, if you dig the style and want to save some cash, the Studio Buds + are worth considering.
A quick PSA on iPad deals
Most people should hold off on buying a new iPad right now. Apple is widely expected to announce new tablets in the coming weeks, with past reports suggesting that we'll see two new iPad Pros, a refreshed iPad Air and an all-new Air model with a 12.9-inch display. That said, neither the 10th-gen iPad nor the iPad mini are expected to be updated until later in 2024, so if one of those slates suit your needs and you absolutely must buy a new tablet today, both should be a little safer to buy than the iPad Air or iPad Pro. (Or the older 10.2-inch iPad, which is likely to be discontinued with the next round of refreshes.) We'll highlight a couple of decent prices on those devices below.
As of this writing, the 10th-gen iPad is available for $349 at Amazon and Best Buy. That ties the 10.9-inch slate's all-time low and comes in $100 below Apple's list price. We wouldn't be surprised if this device received a permanent price cut when the new Air and Pro models are announced, but it's a solid value with this discount either way. We gave 10th-gen iPad a review score of 85 back in 2022. It lacks the laminated display, M-series chip and second-gen Pencil support of the iPad Air, but its design is mostly similar, it's plenty fast for reading and streaming and it gets the same 10-ish hours of battery life. Its front-facing camera is also located on the landscape edge, which is a more natural spot for FaceTime calls.
The iPad mini, meanwhile, is available for $400 at Amazon and Target. This is another discount we've seen for much of the last few months, but it still represents a $100 drop from Apple's MSRP. This one was released way back in September 2021 and is past due for an update, but it remains the only compact tablet in Apple's lineup. It'd make the most sense if you want to treat your iPad like a high-end e-reader, as it's the easiest model to hold with one hand and tuck away in a bag. It's still durable and fast enough for the basics beyond that, plus it works with the second-gen Apple Pencil. You probably wouldn't want to use an 8.3-inch tablet for any serious work, though. You can read our review for a full breakdown.
Your Spring Sales Shopping Guide: Spring sales are in the air, headlined by Amazon’s Big Spring sale event. Our expert editors are curating all the best spring sales right here. Follow Engadget to shop the best tech deals from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, hear from Autoblog’s car experts on the best spring auto deals on Amazon, and find spring sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.